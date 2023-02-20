Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $579.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $571.00 to $579.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

BIO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $27.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.23. 380,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $651.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

