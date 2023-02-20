Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 515,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.