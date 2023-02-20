Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$196.00 target price (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$195.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$154.58.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

