Royal Bank of Canada Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $53.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

FOCS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.12. 892,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,852. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

