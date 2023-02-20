Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,882. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,302 shares of company stock valued at $13,434,730 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

