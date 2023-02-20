RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

EENEF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised RS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,300.00.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Up 4.7 %

RS Group stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. RS Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.