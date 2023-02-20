SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €19.60 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Stock Up 2.2 %

ETR SFQ opened at €11.74 ($12.62) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.82 and a 200-day moving average of €8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of €11.80 ($12.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.