Safe Bulkers’ (SB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,236. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $395.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

