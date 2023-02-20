Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAGE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.