Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 240.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $19,499,000. Tlwm boosted its stake in Salesforce by 861.3% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 63,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 520,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,844,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $258,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

