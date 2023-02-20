Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,946 shares during the quarter. Samsara makes up about 0.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Samsara worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126 over the last three months.

IOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

