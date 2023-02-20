Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,378 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 7.9% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Shaw Communications worth $81,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

