Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Has $65.36 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 6.3% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 3.03% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $65,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $68,393,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $41,835,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.63. 1,227,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,473. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

