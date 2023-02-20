Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Invests $18.67 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 640,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,000. Signify Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 347,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,329,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,491,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth approximately $19,238,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Up 0.6 %

SGFY stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.72. 889,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signify Health Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.