Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.42 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00024094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00424295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.31 or 0.28106044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.