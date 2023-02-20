Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,442.25 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $21,442.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.31 or 0.06839326 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00084258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00058558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.