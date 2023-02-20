Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.77.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

