Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Hits $0.0035

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $55,957.60 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 169% higher against the dollar.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,985,887 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00350058 USD and is up 16.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

