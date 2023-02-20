Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.91 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

