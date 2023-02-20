SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,281 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,228 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 73.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

HHC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.10. 205,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,173. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.