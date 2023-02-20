SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. 1,190,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

