SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.63. 1,805,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

