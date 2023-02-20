SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $721,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 68.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. 60,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

