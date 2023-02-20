SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

