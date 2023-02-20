SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

INTU stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,194. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.84.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

