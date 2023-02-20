SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 464,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.