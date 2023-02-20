SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VFMV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12.

