SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,385. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.79%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

