SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.06. 2,116,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.86 and its 200 day moving average is $305.14. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

