SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after purchasing an additional 945,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. 1,491,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,894. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

