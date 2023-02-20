SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

IRM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 1,816,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

