Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $179.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Seagen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

