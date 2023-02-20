Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $180.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

