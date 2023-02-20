Secret Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,858.66 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $24.21 million and approximately $38,858.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 100.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00234434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00109153 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00058085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00822448 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

