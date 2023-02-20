Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

