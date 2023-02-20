Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sempra worth $318,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.49. 1,846,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,909. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

