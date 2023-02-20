Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 41,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,488. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262,512 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 657,356 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Featured Stories

