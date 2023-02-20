Service Co. International’s (SCI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 1,126,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,315. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.