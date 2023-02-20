Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.77.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

