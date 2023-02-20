Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,437,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,058. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

