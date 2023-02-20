ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $207.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.
ShockWave Medical Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of SWAV stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical
In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,214 shares of company stock worth $6,222,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
