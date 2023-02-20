ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $207.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,214 shares of company stock worth $6,222,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.