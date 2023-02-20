Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.26.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

About Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.