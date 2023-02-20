Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.26.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.