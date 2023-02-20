Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

