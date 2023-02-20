Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.