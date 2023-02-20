Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark restated a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
