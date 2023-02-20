Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.26.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.