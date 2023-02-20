Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.26.
Shopify stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
