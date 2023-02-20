Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 1,292,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,048. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

