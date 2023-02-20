SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $466.48 million and $98.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00215402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002570 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,061.7363875 with 1,204,120,257.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40403417 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $83,776,032.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

