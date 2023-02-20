Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.70 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €121.80 ($130.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €100.89 and a 200-day moving average of €98.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. Sixt has a twelve month low of €79.90 ($85.91) and a twelve month high of €149.40 ($160.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

