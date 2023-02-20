SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $50.75 Average PT from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

