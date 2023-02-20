Snap’s (SNAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Snap Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 35,737,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,010,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
